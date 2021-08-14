Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Rover Group stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

