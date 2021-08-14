Roth Capital Cuts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $25.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
