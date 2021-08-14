Roth Capital Cuts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $25.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

