Robert W. Baird Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $65.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,299,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

