RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

