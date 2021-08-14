RioDeFi Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.96 or 0.00886304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043802 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.