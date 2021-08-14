Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,600

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,192.31 ($80.90).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,650 ($73.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,013.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £91.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

