Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

RIGL stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

