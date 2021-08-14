Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.45 ($134.65).

Shares of RHM opened at €83.94 ($98.75) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

