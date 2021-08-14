RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.50. RF Industries shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 7,624 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.