Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 1286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

