Revlon (NYSE:REV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at $524,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

