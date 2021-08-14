Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane Sells 8,786 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.