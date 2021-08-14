Research Analysts Set Expectations for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

