Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

American Public Education stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

