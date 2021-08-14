Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399 over the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.