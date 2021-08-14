Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.