Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.03. 1,822,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

