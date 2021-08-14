Regal Beloit Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 602 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,015% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $153.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

