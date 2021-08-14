Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

