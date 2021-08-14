Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 4,160.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.13 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

