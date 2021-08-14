RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.
Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. 206,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
