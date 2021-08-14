RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. 206,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

