Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 802.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 57,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

