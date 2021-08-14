Raymond James Weighs in on Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESI. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.03.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

