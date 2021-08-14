Raymond James Raises Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $48.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,848,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,511,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.