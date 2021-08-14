Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

HLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

HLMN stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

