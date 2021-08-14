Raymond James Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $52.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

LPRO opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 233.73% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

