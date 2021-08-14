Raymond James Analysts Give Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) a C$2.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ADZN stock opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

