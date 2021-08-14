Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Up 221.0% in July

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a growth of 221.0% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 284,885 shares of company stock valued at $708,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Qumu by 3.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Qumu has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

