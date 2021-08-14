Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $112.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

