Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $112.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.
Qualys stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
