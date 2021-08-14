QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

