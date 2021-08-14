Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOYA. Truist upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,752,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,987,000.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $785,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

