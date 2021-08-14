Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Reduced by Analyst

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thryv in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

