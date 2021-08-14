Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.