Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reduced by Analyst

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

