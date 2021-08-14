Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nautilus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NLS stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nautilus by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nautilus by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

