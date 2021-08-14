Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,240 shares of company stock worth $33,552,627. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,657,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

