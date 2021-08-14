Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.84.

CG stock opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.61.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -9.75%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

