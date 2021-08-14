Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Casper Sleep Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

CSPR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

