Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $163.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

