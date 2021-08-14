Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Issued By Cormark

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Freehold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Ci Capital raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,252.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,875.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.