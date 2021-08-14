Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.00 million, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

