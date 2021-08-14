Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 377,418 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

