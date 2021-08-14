Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

