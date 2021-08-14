Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accuray in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.