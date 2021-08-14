Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stepan in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE SCL opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

