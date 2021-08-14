Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$971.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.78. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$8.98 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

