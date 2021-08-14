Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bally’s Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.03 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.