Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Envestnet in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 277.04 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

