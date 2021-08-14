PutinCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $211.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $441,633.42 and $211.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,468.27 or 1.00051750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.