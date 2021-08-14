PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $13,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 693.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 296,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,167,383. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

